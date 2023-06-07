Connecticut parents say elementary school showed LGBTQ video without permission: 'Should have been told’

Parents of third, fourth and fifth grade students in Connecticut have claimed that a local public school showed their kids a Pride Month-themed video without obtaining parental consent beforehand.

Frustrated parents told local news outlets that staff at Wells Road Intermediate School in Granby, Connecticut provided "nothing to warn us" ahead of showing their kids an LGBTQ video in class.

They insisted they only found out about the video when their kids told them about it.

According to the local reports, these unhappy parents will be voicing their concerns with leaders of at the school on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when teachers allegedly showed the young students an educational video from "Universal Kids," titled "Pride to Me." The clip featured several young kids giving their perspectives on Pride Month.

The clip featured testimony from young kids, including one boy who identified with "they/them" pronouns, one little girl who claimed to have "two mommies," and another kid who identified as "both" genders.

One part of the video featured a student telling viewers that Pride means "Nobody can tell you what to do." Another part featured a different trans student claiming, "The fact that I could say that I liked to be called a boy, makes me feel happy inside."

Local station Eyewitness News 3 spoke to parents outside of Wells Road Intermediate School this week about the incident, noting that some parents told the outlet they "felt their children were too young to learn about the topic. They said it should be on them to have discussions about gender identity, not the school."

One mother insisted, "They needed to get parents’ permissions to show their children that." "We should’ve been told so we can have a conversation at home and not be thrown off guard this way," she added.

One grandparent, identified as Stephen Davis, claimed, "There was nothing warning us. They don’t have to worry about being an adult when they’re 8 years old." He claimed his 8-year-old granddaughter was forced to watch the show.

Wells Road principal Pauline Greer responded to the complaints, saying, "It certainly was not intended to alienate or disturb any child. In context, we were trying to remind students that it is ok to be who you are and still be treated with respect dignity, and kindness."

According to Eyewitness News 3, "The superintendent’s office said it is handling concerns from parents internally."

Parents will attend the local meeting to discuss their complaints with school officials Wednesday at 7 PM.

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district and the Granby Schools Superintendent’s office. The district has yet to respond.