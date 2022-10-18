Connecticut family lights up house in blue to honor officers killed in ambush: 'Army of angels'

One Connecticut family honored fallen Bristol police officers with blue Halloween lights around their home after an ambush-style attack left killed two officers dead and another injured.

Rob and Lori Osenkowski, who knew one of the officers, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the importance of supporting men and women in blue as their town continues to reel from the tragedy.

"The blue has always run through our family and continues to," Lori told co-host Todd Piro. "They are what we need. They are God's helpers… We can't live without them… We need them. We really do."

"And I know that… there may be some bad news because someone made the wrong choice, but all in all, these officers lay their lives on the line for people they don't even know, so it's just a misunderstanding," she continued. "But please know, that they will do anything and everything for each one of us to help."

The fatal attack happened last week when Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a 911 call, that was supposedly made by the suspect in the incident, Nicholas Brutcher.

Brutcher allegedly fired more than 80 rounds at the officers when they responded to the call. DeMonte, Hamzy and the suspect were ultimately killed during the exchange. Iurato survived the attack.

The Osenkowskis, who knew Officer Hamzy well, have a long history of supporting law enforcement and knew they needed to go the extra mile after he and DeMonte lost their lives in the line of duty.

"All three of these officers, they are part of an army of angels who work for the Bristol Police Department," Lori said. "When we called, they answered, but now it's our turn to answer for them. We will be here always, and we're here to support them."

"And it's about them. It's all about them, and we stand with the blue," she continued.

The Osenkowskis have raised $9,000 within a matter of days for the families, praising their city Bristol for being what they described as a supportive, tight-knit community.

"The community is such a giving community, they just need a place to bring it," Rob said. "And I feel like we're a safe place for them to come and get together and donate money and know that it's going to the right causes."