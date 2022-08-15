Compagno rips mainstream media for 'toxic celebration' of FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno ripped the media for a "toxic celebration" of the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Compagno highlighted the left's double standard when it comes to the former president as the Justice Department faces mounting pressure to release additional information surrounding the incident.

EMILY COMPAGNO: I'm not sure why when it comes to Donald Trump, everything that should be clear and objective somehow goes out the window and there's a toxic celebration of what happens with him, with a beehive circling and a very toxic pointing out of threats of violence that don't seem to be present every other time that horrible situation unfolds.

