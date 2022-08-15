Expand / Collapse search
Compagno rips mainstream media for 'toxic celebration' of FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Media celebrates FBI's raid on Trump's home amid lingering questions

Fox News Staff
'Outnumbered' co-host Emily Compagno slammed the media for celebrating the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Florida home.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno ripped the media for a "toxic celebration" of the FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Compagno highlighted the left's double standard when it comes to the former president as the Justice Department faces mounting pressure to release additional information surrounding the incident. 

TRUMP 'WILL DO WHATEVER' HE CAN TO ‘HELP THE COUNTRY’ AFTER FBI RAID: ‘TEMPERATURE HAS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN’

EMILY COMPAGNO: I'm not sure why when it comes to Donald Trump, everything that should be clear and objective somehow goes out the window and there's a toxic celebration of what happens with him, with a beehive circling and a very toxic pointing out of threats of violence that don't seem to be present every other time that horrible situation unfolds. 

