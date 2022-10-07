Expand / Collapse search
Compagno, 'Outnumbered' on Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' remark: Once again, White House is in cleanup mode

Biden says world hasn't been this close to nuclear Armageddon since JFK, Cuban missile crisis

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Emily Compagno on Biden’s nuclear ‘Armageddon’ remark: Not the time or place

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno criticizes President Biden for nuclear ‘Armageddon’ warning during a fundaraising event Thursday.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno slammed President Biden Friday for warning of nuclear "Armageddon" at a fundraiser, saying it was an inappropriate time and place to make such a comment. Compagno said the administration has again been forced to "clean up" statements by the president. 

BIDEN INVOKES POSSIBILITY OF ‘ARMAGEDDON’ IN DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISER SPEECH

EMILY COMPAGNO: To your point about the freestyling, we rely on our commander-in-chief and the President of the United States to be diplomatic, meaning relying on his cadre of diplomats to do that behind-the-scenes negotiation for him. And also, wouldn't that be more appropriate for the State of the Union address, for something coming out of the Oval Office - somewhere big, If he is really going to invoke Armageddon rather than a Democratic elected official fundraiser at a private home? And once again, the White House and his team has to clean up. They have to walk back. In fact, CNN reporting that a senior defense official expressed surprise, saying we haven't had signs actually of any escalation whatsoever. So not only did he sort of put another one in the lane of his minor incursion gaffe and that this guy cannot remain in power gaffe. But now he actually invoked Armageddon, which is horrifying. And again, the American people are left to be surprised, afraid, and then, oh, wait, he didn't mean it per the White House.

