Biden invokes possibility of 'Armageddon' in Democratic fundraiser speech

President Biden said in an address to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday night that the country under his leadership is as close to "Armageddon" as it has been since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s.

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use a nuclear weapon.

PUTIN ALLY RECOMMENDS RUSSIA USE LOW-YIELD NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN UKRAINE

"[Putin was] not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons," Biden said. "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Russia has hinted several times at the possibility it could unleash weapons of mass destruction in its battle with Ukrainian forces if Putin believes the fate of the country is at risk.

"I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries , and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said in an address last month.

White House officials have said the Biden administration has communicated directly with Russian officials about what kind of response using a nuclear weapon would bring. While officials have said they aren’t going to share publicly what the U.S. response would look like, they have said it would be "catastrophic."

"I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Biden said at the Thursday evening speech.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.