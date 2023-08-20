Comer blasts efforts to 'obstruct' GOP's Biden probe at every turn: 'Never been demonstrated' in history

Kentucky Rep. James Comer blasted efforts to allegedly obstruct Republicans' Biden family probe as he says legal teams, banks and bureaucracies are coalescing in an effort to stifle attempts to uncover the truth all while claiming email evidence ties Joe and Hunter Biden into an influence peddling scheme "without a shadow of a doubt."

"We are facing obstruction like has never been demonstrated in the history of congressional investigations," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"Not only are we being obstructed by the Biden legal team, we're being obstructed by the Department of Justice, we're being obstructed by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. And the next question is, will we be obstructed by the new special counsel, David Weiss, investigating this?"

Comer, who is pushing the investigation into alleged Biden influence peddling, said he believes the next bank records Republicans plan to subpoena will offer more details into Joe Biden's involvement in the deals under scrutiny.

Comer's appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" comes days after he sent a letter demanding the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) fork over unredacted emails involving then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Ukraine and Burisma.

"I think we gave them five business days. So somewhere around Wednesday of this week will be the deadline. We expect National Archives to cooperate with our investigation. We don't need to prove the purpose of this investigation. I think everybody knows now."

Of the information House Republicans already acquired, Comer laid out findings he says show the president used three pseudonyms in emails received from government officials, adding some emails pertained to Ukraine and had Hunter's name attached to them.

"We've always heard that the White House has said that Hunter Biden wasn't an employee of the government, he wasn't any part of the government," he said.

"They couldn't understand why House Republicans on the Oversight Committee were investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, because Hunter wasn't a part of the government. Well, if that were true, then why was he receiving emails from the government?"

Comer additionally claimed evidence against Biden is "mounting every day" and shows he visited Ukraine for the "sole purpose" of firing Ukrainian special prosecutor Viktor Shokin, citing a transcribed interview with Hunter's business partner Devon Archer in which Archer said Burisma's owners were "squeezing" Hunter for help from Washington.

"Of course, the Democrats tried to say that, ‘Well, that could have been anybody in Washington.’ Well, what we've now learned is Joe Biden was using a fake email name to receive correspondence from his staff that he was copying Hunter Biden on," he said.

"Look, this is obvious that Joe Biden abused his power as vice president for the sole purpose to protect his son, who was receiving millions and millions of dollars from this corrupt Ukrainian energy company. And this email ties Joe Biden and Hunter Biden into this corruption scheme without a shadow of a doubt."

Comer's comments come weeks after Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing DOJ probe into Hunter Biden, sparking backlash from Republicans, including Comer, who blasted the appointment as "a joke."

