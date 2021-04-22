Columbus FOP president claims the demonization of police has 'emboldened' criminals to commit acts of violence

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9 president Keith Ferrell told "Hannity" on Thursday, the demonization of law enforcement has led to a "trickle-down effect" in communities, claiming the anti-police narrative has "emboldened" criminals to commit "crimes of violence."

FOP PRESIDENT KEITH FERRELL: It doesn't fit an agenda that's being pushed around this entire country. Certainly in Ohio, here in Columbus, the same day we had this tragic shooting that the officer was involved in, we had a 15-year-old shoot, another 15-year-old. In Cincinnati, not far from us, earlier in the week, a 13-year-old stabbed another 13-year-old. It's everywhere. We're not even hearing about those....

The police have been demonized in this entire country, and when we're trying to catch up now, it's made criminals feel emboldened to do these crimes of violence. And we're seeing violence go up in Columbus, Ohio, like a lot of other places. And it's we're seeing the trickle-down effect of that narrative right now. And we've been asking for this help for a long time here in Columbus.

