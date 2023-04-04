Columbia Law students flip out over Kavanaugh event, call for protests: 'White supremacist'

After a group of Columbia Law School students took a photo with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C., at least nine progressive student groups condemned the event and called on other students to protest, according to emails obtained by Fox News Digital.

The student meeting with Kavanaugh was highlighted in a post by the law school's official Instagram page.

"During the visit, they learned about the human side of being a justice, the Court’s deliberation process, and how to be an effective advocate," the caption read. "Justice Kavanaugh also answered questions about a few of his most famous opinions."

The post met with a fiery response from a multitude of leftist student organizations at Columbia, one of the most prestigious law schools in the country. But the students saved their strongest denunciations for Kavanaugh, many of whom included accusations that he had been "credibly accused" of sexual assault.

The National Lawyers Guild claimed that Columbia Law School platformed the Federalist Society and Kavanaugh, thereby normalizing "white supremacist, patriarchal violence in the law, legal education, and the everyday fabric of U.S. society."

The guild also wrote that the Federalist Society was "a symptom" of the disease of "patriarchy and the gender-based violence it facilitates."

Empowering Women of Color (EWOC) called the original post, which depicted students and members of the Federalist Society smiling alongside Kavanaugh, "a terrifying stamp of approval" from the school.

"EWOC condemns Columbia Law School’s endorsement of Justice Kavanaugh on its social media. We cannot condone complicity with a man who is credibly accused of sexual assault. Given the ethos of our organization, we are also appalled that Columbia Law School would publicize its affiliation with someone essential to the Dobbs decision, which has disproportionately impacted women of color," the group wrote, in claims that would be repeated across a number of other leftist student groups.

Latinx Law Students Association announced that it would withdraw from student events. The American Constitution Society declared that Columbia Law School "must recognize that there are consequences for its irresponsible and inappropriate actions," calling Kavanaugh a "radical jurist" who has been "credibly accused by multiple women of sexual assault."

The Columbia Law Women’s Association, a group dedicated to serving a "diverse group of women and femme-identifying individuals," demanded that "Columbia Law School remove the post; issue an informed apology; and prove that it is capable of more than performative diversity."

The Columbia Human Rights Law Review, a legal journal, again claimed that Kavanaugh has been "credibly accused of sexual assault" and added that he was a key player in the Dobbs decision.

The Columbia Law School Democrats leveled attacks against Kavanaugh on metaphorical terms.

"Justice Kavanaugh’s allegations [of sexual assault] did not disappear just because he put on a robe."

The student group also took care to argue that they didn’t take issue with Kavanaugh’s conservatism, only his "personal conduct."

None of the student organizations acknowledged that Kavanaugh has previously been a target of an assassination attempt and protests outside his Maryland home following the Justice’s participation in the Dobbs decision, which effectively ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion.

Columbia Law School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.