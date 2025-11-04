Colorado college student vows to fight back after student board blocks TPUSA chapter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado college student said he’s fighting back after his school’s student government blocked his effort to start a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter — a move he calls an attack on free expression.

"I mean, we have a lot of people that are in the background that are saying they would love to sponsor us to do a lawsuit, but I'm trying to do it sort of the Christian way and go little by little, like go up the chain," said Flynn, a senior at Fort Lewis College.

Flynn stood before the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College board as it voted against establishing a TPUSA chapter in front of a crowded room last week. The board held a meeting to discuss Flynn’s proposal to launch a chapter. According to the Durango Herald , the four-hour meeting was "filled wall-to-wall with students and community members."

"[M]ore than 30 students spoke in opposition to the measure. Around 15 additional attendees hoping to speak against the measure were unable to address the room due to time constraints," the Herald reported.

After a public comment session and Flynn pleading his case to launch the chapter, arguing the importance of debate and "keeping the conversation going," his efforts were unsuccessful.

The seven elected senators on the board blocked the chapter.

"Many of our morals and interests must be pushed to the side," said Asa Worthington, the student body president of the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College. "The safety of our student body and the FLC community has always been and always will be ASFLC’s top priority."

Critics alleged that Flynn’s plan mirrored TPUSA’s national "professor watchlist," which has faced backlash. The Herald reported that only three people supported Flynn’s proposal to start a chapter.

Flynn told Fox News Digital that he will not give up and plans to file an appeal with the Student Court.

The benefits of registering the TPUSA chapter on FLC’s campus is that organizers have access to the school’s facilities for events. Flynn hopes to host a larger event than the one he held before through TPUSA. The event, "Debate a Conservative," was touted as a success.

Kirk’s debating style inspired Flynn to start a Turning Point USA chapter. His campus is located in La Plata County, which went heavily for Kamala Harris in 2024.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University, which has sparked a huge interest across the country to start new TPUSA chapters in high schools and colleges.

"I was really upset by what happened to Charlie. I was just sort of mourning and emotional and upset about it. Then I decided that what we need to do is not sort of back down," Flynn said.

He expected backlash when starting a chapter, but not to the extent of what occurred.

On Oct. 17 , a petition which was launched by the Fort Lewis College community garnered over 400 signatures, arguing that TPUSA "has engaged in actions that directly harm our community."

"At a college where many students identify as Indigenous, students of color, LGBTQ+, or from other underrepresented backgrounds, this harm cannot be ignored," the petition reads. "We are calling on Fort Lewis College to take action that prioritizes student safety and well-being by refusing to recognize the TPUSA chapter as an RSO."

Shortly after the chapter was denied, a counter-petition launched backing TPUSA, garnering over 1,000 signatures so far.

"We, therefore, call upon the administration of Fort Lewis College to reverse the decision reached by the ASFLC and approve TPUSA's application for RSO status," the petition reads.

Flynn was disappointed at the outcome of the chapter being denied.

"I was quite ashamed of them, actually," Flynn told Fox News Digital.

He still feels hopeful that the chapter will be approved at the college. He argued further that the denial of the TPUSA chapter was a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution and the school’s student body constitution as well.

"I think it's very likely to happen. I think even though there were a lot of people that didn't want the club to go through, I think in the wake of it, people realized no matter how much you hate the club, that was actually a violation of people's rights," Flynn added.

Fort Lewis College officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.