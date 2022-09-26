College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system.

Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the current political structure in America isn’t sustainable.

"A lot of the issues that people care about today, whether it's immigration, gun rights, climate change, whatever it is, whatever your affiliation is, Washington, D.C. is not addressing your concerns," he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

"They are focused on fighting the other party, and they don't really have our interests at heart."

Culotta joins a number of registered Democrats across the country who are distancing themselves from the party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November.

Florida Democrat Dave Kerner, a Palm Beach County commissioner, endorsed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him "America’s governor."

Similarly, lifelong Democrat and New York City councilman Robert Holden threw his support behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Holden called himself a "common-sense Democrat" and said he will vote for a Republican if they are better suited for the job.

Culotta, however, clarified that the Republican and Democratic Parties are not the problem. Rather, it’s partisanship that stalls progress.

"Partisanship on both sides is just setting the two sides against each other, and they're not able to get anything done," he said.

Culotta said he believes the Forward Party addresses that issue.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang launched the Forward Party in 2021 to disrupt the two-party system and offer Americans more choice during elections.

"The forward party is about voting reform," he said. "Alaska and Maine passed ranked choice voting in recent years that changes the system by tackling partisanship itself."

Ranked choice voting is a system that allows voters to rank candidates based on preference, and eliminates the separation of parties on the ballot.

While several states have adopted ranked choice voting in some areas, Culotta said reform needs to be a priority.

"We need a pretty dramatic change before something can work again," he said.