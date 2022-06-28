Democrats-turned-Republicans reveal reasons for party switch: 'They stopped listening to the people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than one million Americans have switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the last 12 months, signaling a possible red wave to come this November.

Dorchester County, South Carolina council member Harriet Holman and former Cincinnati sheriff Jim Neil joined "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday to explain their own reasons for making the switch.

"[The Democratic Party] went wrong when they stopped listening to the people, when they continued to give out instead of giving a hand up… and it's going to cost taxpayers so much money in the future that our children are going to be paying for all this free money that's being given out right now," Holman said.

As someone with a law enforcement background, Neil's reasoning proved slightly different.

DEMOCRATS TO MAKE ABORTION RULING CENTRAL TO 2022 MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS INSIST VOTERS MORE FOCUSED ON ECONOMY

"All their policies are failing us," he said. "But, from a law enforcement perspective… as a lawman, I cannot support sanctuary cities. Also, the current bail bond reform, I cannot support it, and also current Democrats are after law enforcement to defund us and also to strip us of our qualified immunities."

Neil shared with host Carley Shimkus that he was elected to serve as a precinct executive for the GOP in Hamilton County, Ohio just last month and was subsequently appointed to the executive committee, signaling voters' eagerness to support him under his new party affiliation.

"Not only have I switched to Republican; I have an elected position in the party," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holman shared that she has seen others moving away from the Democratic Party as well, describing a "huge shift" that starts with voters rejecting leftist policies one-by-one.

"We are going to continue to leave the Democratic Party because their policies are not working for all Americans," Holman said, adding that the Republican Party is one of opportunity for those willing to work hard.