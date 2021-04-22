West Virginia coal miners blast Biden's green energy push, says they’re ‘bracing for the worst’

West Virginia coal miners ripped President Biden’s green energy push and said they’re "skeptical" those jobs even exist.

The president pledged to cut U.S. emissions in half by the year 2030, moving away from fossil fuels. The nation’s largest coal miners’ union in West Virginia said this week it will accept Biden’s move in exchange for guaranteed jobs for its displaced miners.

"We're bracing for the worst here. President Biden campaigned on eliminating coal-fired electricity, and he's basically taken those initial steps since he's taken over the White House," West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble.

AOC, PROGRESSIVES KICK OFF FRESH GREEN NEW DEAL PUSH WITH MULTIPLE PIECES OF LEGISLATION

Hamilton argued Biden’s green energy push will eliminate hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, and said he completely opposed the move.

"It's an absolute forced conversion of our basic electricity system, from the coal-fired generation of electricity to primarily renewable," Hamilton told Trimble.

The West Virginia coal mines are used to generate 20% of the nation’s electricity, Trimble reported.

The West Virginia Coal Association president added the miners are passionate about the work they do, and are the most "competent, highly-skilled" industrial workers in the nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They just love their job," Hamilton said. "[They] see no reason why we ought to discontinue [jobs] as we build in new renewable build-out."