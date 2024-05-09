Biden roasted for 'Freudian slip' referring to immigration influx of 'Hispanic voters'

President Biden appeared to accidentally refer to Hispanic migrants as "voters" during an interview on a Spanish-speaking radio show released Tuesday.

"It's even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic - Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens," President Biden said of the current migrant crisis.

He argued that the current wave of immigration is "a little bit like back in the 1840s and the great exodus of Ireland, because of the famine and the way Irish Catholics were treated. They said no, no, we don't need any more of those folks. There was a large influx."

"The Hispanic community is part of the future of America," Biden told a host from Spanish radio show Chiquibaby this week. "Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future. One of the reasons that we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are, we’re not, that’s why our economy is the best in the world."

Biden’s critics argued that his reference to immigrants as "voters" was a Freudian slip.

"#PagingDrFreud," journalist and Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote.

"Breaking: Biden accidentally confirms he's importing millions of illegal immigrants because he thinks of them as future Democrat voters," radio personality Tara Servatius said.

"Oops! Freudian slip," New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote.

"Is he sleeping?" RNC rapid response director Jake Schneider asked. "Why is he talking like this? Unless..."

A White House spokesperson responded to Fox News Digital, "Only American citizens can vote in federal elections. As fact checkers across the board have made clear, it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections."