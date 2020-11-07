CNN's Van Jones cries on-air amid emotional response to Biden victory: 'Being a good person matters!'

CNN commentator Van Jones had an emotional response to Joe Biden being elected as the 46th president of the United States.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Biden to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, which exceeded the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Moments after CNN declared that Biden won the election, the former Obama aide overwhelmingly welcomed the victory.

"Well, it's easier to be a parent this morning," a choked-up Jones began. "It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters!"

Jones then pulled out a tissue from his pocket to dry his tears.

"And it's easier for a whole lot of people. If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry that the president doesn't want you hear," an emotional Jones continued. "If you're an immigrant, you don't have to worry that the president is going to be happy to have your babies snatched away or send DREAMERs back for no reason. This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered! You know 'I can't breathe?' That wasn't just George Floyd. That was a lot of people who felt that they couldn't breathe."

"Every day you're waking up, you're getting these tweets and you just don't know and you're going into the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism getting nastier and nastier to you and you worry about your kids and you worry about your sister. And can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you've spent so much of your life and energy just trying to hold it together. And this is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters and being a good man matters."

He added, "You know, I just want my sons to look at this, look at this. It's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. It comes back aground and it's a good day for this country. I'm sorry for the people who've lost, for them it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it's a good day."