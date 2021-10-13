CNN's Van Jones: Biden's honeymoon is over and he made promises he can't keep

CNN commentator Van Jones faced the wrath of liberals for negative remarks about the state of the Biden administration on CNN Tuesday.

"Right now, the honeymoon's over," he said on "Cuomo Prime Time."

The headlines have been overwhelmingly negative for the White House this week, following a poor jobs report, a 13-year high inflation rate, and a declining average approval rating for President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, his controversial and pricey Build Back Better plan has stalled among fierce infighting in the Democratic Party.

Jones noted Biden had managed to do a lot of "good stuff," such as increasing the rate of vaccinations, and implementing the American Rescue Plan. But he added that the president then made some promises he couldn't keep.

"He's doing a lot of good stuff," Jones said. "The problem is that he put himself in a position where he made big, bold claims about the rest of the agenda."

"He steps on a rake, he slips on a banana peel, then he falls down the stairs with some marbles, and now people are looking at him in a negative light."

CNN'S DON LEMON TRIES TO THROW WET BLANKET ON TRUMP'S PRISON REFORM LEGISLATION

Jones added that Biden "can recover" by this time next year if the economy improves, but at the moment, he said, "Democrats are looking over the edge of a cliff."

Liberals already disenchanted with Jones for having praised and worked with former President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform renewed their attacks on the commentator. Author and activist Don Winslow posted a video in response to Jones' comments reminding his followers of all the times Jones, who worked in the Obama administration, had reportedly turned his back on Democrats. The video was included with the caption, #VanJonesIsARepublican."

SUNNY HOSTIN TELLS VAN JONES ‘BLACK COMMUNITY DOESN’T TRUST YOU ANYMORE' FOR OFFERING TRUMP OLIVE BRANCH

Winslow and several more of Jones' critics tweeted out pictures of him standing alongside Candace Owens, as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, to try and prove he wasn't a true progressive.

"Van Jones is a Republican," Tom Watson, an adjunct professor at Columbia University in the City of New York, declared.

Jones praised Trump in 2018 for his leadership on criminal justice reform, such as helping pass the First Step Act. A year earlier, he praised Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, saying he "became president" in that moment. "What the Hell, Van Jones?" a GQ article asked at the time.

Jones has had also harsh words for the former president and celebrated Biden's win last November, but because he held out that olive branch to Trump, Jones was alienated by leading liberal pundits. "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin, suggested the many in the Black community "don't trust" him anymore when he appeared as a guest on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October of last year, Jones said Trump "doesn't get enough credit" for the good stuff he's done for the Black community.

"I think it's really unfortunate because Donald Trump, and I get beat up by liberals every time I say it but I keep saying it, he has done good stuff for the Black community," Jones said . "Opportunity Zone stuff, Black college stuff, I worked with him on criminal stuff, I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House, embraced them, treated them well. There is a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for."

He tempered that praise, however, by saying Trump "says the most incendiary stuff" and "retweets white nationalists."