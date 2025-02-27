CNN's Jennings gives constitutional lesson to fellow panelist worried about Trump controlling the military

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings educated a fellow panelist who suggested it was a point of fear that President Donald Trump gained control of the military.

Jennings questioned leftist commentator Touré on Wednesday night why he was worried that Trump controlling the military would threaten the U.S. Constitution, when command of the U.S. military is one of the president’s duties.

"Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander-in-chief of the military?" Jennings asked Touré.

TRUMP ADMIN GUTS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT'S ASSOCIATION IN BID TO END ‘MONOPOLY’ OF ‘DC JOURNALISTS’

The exchange began with Jennings asking both former Harris campaign senior adviser Alencia Johnson and Touré why they believe Trump is "shredding the Constitution."

"My God," Johnson scoffed before Touré chimed in, "I mean, seriously? Do we have to give you a civics lesson?"

"We’ve put all power in the executive branch, the legislative branch, the FBI – now we’re in control of the military," he continued.

"Yes," Jennings interjected. "Commander-in-chief, head of the military."

Touré retorted, "We’re silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship."

After Jennings asked him whether he’s implying that Trump does not have authority over the U.S. Armed Forces, Touré said, "I am suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who is going to contravene the Constitution."

TRUMP OFFICIALS LIST 5 WEEKLY ACCOMPLISHMENTS AHEAD OF MUSK MIDNIGHT DEADLINE

"And at some near point, this conversation will look very silly for you because it will be obvious." Touré continued. "Right now, you’re gaslighting, but when we get to the actual rubber of the road of this, it will be clear."

"I’m interested in this conversation. He’s going to put someone in charge who’s going to contravene the Constitution. Like who? Jennings asked. "What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military, is he not? You said he‘s going to put someone in charge of the military."

Touré did not respond. Host Abby Phillip intervened, affirming Jennings’ point. "The president is in charge of the military. That is how it works."