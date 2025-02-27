Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

CNN's Jennings gives constitutional lesson to fellow panelist worried about Trump controlling the military

'Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander-in-chief of the military?' Jennings asked former CNN correspondent Touré on Wednesday

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
CNN’s Jennings calls out fellow panelist for saying Trump controlling military proves he’s ‘shredding' Constitution Video

CNN’s Jennings calls out fellow panelist for saying Trump controlling military proves he’s ‘shredding' Constitution

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings slammed a fellow panelist who worried that President Trump was violating the Constitution by being "in control of the military."

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings educated a fellow panelist who suggested it was a point of fear that President Donald Trump gained control of the military.

Jennings questioned leftist commentator Touré on Wednesday night why he was worried that Trump controlling the military would threaten the U.S. Constitution, when command of the U.S. military is one of the president’s duties.

"Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander-in-chief of the military?" Jennings asked Touré.

TRUMP ADMIN GUTS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT'S ASSOCIATION IN BID TO END ‘MONOPOLY’ OF ‘DC JOURNALISTS’

Jennings and Touré

CNN commentator Scott Jennings sparred with former CNN correspondent Touré over his suggestion that President Trump has too much power over the military. (Screenshot/CNN)

The exchange began with Jennings asking both former Harris campaign senior adviser Alencia Johnson and Touré why they believe Trump is "shredding the Constitution."

"My God," Johnson scoffed before Touré chimed in, "I mean, seriously? Do we have to give you a civics lesson?"

"We’ve put all power in the executive branch, the legislative branch, the FBI – now we’re in control of the military," he continued.

"Yes," Jennings interjected. "Commander-in-chief, head of the military." 

Touré retorted, "We’re silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship."

After Jennings asked him whether he’s implying that Trump does not have authority over the U.S. Armed Forces, Touré  said, "I am suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who is going to contravene the Constitution."

TRUMP OFFICIALS LIST 5 WEEKLY ACCOMPLISHMENTS AHEAD OF MUSK MIDNIGHT DEADLINE

President-elect Donald J. Trump appears in his official portrait.

Jennings confronted CNN panelists on Wednesday over their claims that Trump was "shredding the Constitution." (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

"And at some near point, this conversation will look very silly for you because it will be obvious." Touré continued. "Right now, you’re gaslighting, but when we get to the actual rubber of the road of this, it will be clear." 

"I’m interested in this conversation. He’s going to put someone in charge who’s going to contravene the Constitution. Like who? Jennings asked. "What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military, is he not? You said he‘s going to put someone in charge of the military."

Touré did not respond. Host Abby Phillip intervened, affirming Jennings’ point. "The president is in charge of the military. That is how it works."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 