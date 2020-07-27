CNN's Chris Cuomo blasted for questioning legitimacy of Florida governor's coronavirus data

Critics suggested CNN anchor Chris Cuomo lacks self-awareness while questioning the legitimacy of Florida's coronavirus data.

Cuomo has raised eyebrows over the past several months, from his hostile confrontation with a cyclist while breaking quarantine amid his recovery from the coronavirus to the series of softball interviews he conducted with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Despite New York having the highest death toll of any state and the governor's ongoing nursing home controversy, the CNN anchor has particularly been outspoken about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state has seen a surge of COVID cases in recent weeks.

On Monday, Cuomo expressed skepticism over Florida's latest data from the state's health department, which indicated that the number of new cases is in decline.

"Can we trust the data from florida’s governor?" Cuomo asked in response to a tweet from ABC News.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host was slammed for the tweet.

"CNN should be beyond embarrassed by this. Bad enough that they allowed him to give special treatment to his brother/the Governor with the worst COVID record in the country, but now he is [openly] spreading conspiracies about other Governors," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted.

"Your brother's state has been knowingly undercounting nursing home deaths for months," Daily Caller investigative reporter Andrew Kerr told the CNN anchor.

"OMG you damned hack," Ben Shapiro exclaimed.

"Just so we're clear - a CNN anchor is throwing out conspiracy theories about a governor who is in a public feud with the anchor's governor brother. You want to talk about voices we can't trust, Chris? Take a look in your vanity mirror," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum tweeted.

Through much of the coronavirus outbreak, there has been growing scrutiny over Gov. Cuomo's order in late March that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus, despite testing deficiencies for both residents and staff. Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 reversing the policy, stopping hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and ramping up testing for staff.

As of last month, roughly 7,900 people have either been confirmed or presumed dead from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York, according to the state's health department. That equates to approximately 25 percent of all deaths in the state have occurred in nursing homes, per the latest state total from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that “New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height” of the coronavirus pandemic under a “controversial, now-scrapped policy.”