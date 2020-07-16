CNN's Chris Cuomo erupts over Trump's Goya photo-op, ignores brother selling COVID posters

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had some harsh words for President Trump on Wednesday over his photo-op promoting Goya products but had nothing to say about his governor brother's COVID merchandise push.

Trump joined conservatives in rallying behind the iconic food company after its president Bob Unanue received backlash for praising Trump at the White House last week. (He said the country was “truly blessed” to have a president like Trump.)

Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro were among those who called for a boycott of Goya products.

Following his daughter Ivanka Trump, who on Tuesday shared a picture on Twitter of herself holding a can of Goya black beans, the president followed suit on Instagram and shared a picture of himself in the Oval Office giving two thumbs up behind a spread of the company's products on the Resolute desk.

CNN anchors blasted the president for the photo-op, but no one was as fired up as the "Cuomo Prime Time" host.

"You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bulls---! Are you kidding me!" Cuomo shouted. "Hawking products? Goya, I don't care who it is? Resolute desk? This is what he is resolute about! Pandemic priorities?"

He took aim at Ivanka Trump, who he stressed was a "top White House adviser," as well.

"Are you kidding me!" Cuomo reiterated. "On your dime in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans! Are you kidding me! Seriously, this is not left and right, this is reasonable my brothers and sisters!"

"The idea of him messing with Fauci while he's selling magic beans is crazy," he added.

Cuomo struck a drastically different tone towards Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the posters he's selling for $14.50 plus shipping and handling. In fact, there was no tone at all.

Despite the backlash his brother faced even by his own colleague Jake Tapper, Chris Cuomo has made no mention of the "New York Tough" poster that the governor designed to tout his state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during the entire week.

The poster depicts a mountain with essential workers pulling a rope symbolizing how the state flattened the curve.

On top of the poster reads a quote attributed to the governor, "Wake up America! Forget the politics, get smart!"

The poster features an airplane with "Europeans," "COVID-19," "Jan-Mar," and "3 million" on it, suggesting that the virus mostly came from travels flying in from Europe instead of China, where the disease is believed to have originated.

Also seen on the poster are masks and President Trump sitting on a crescent moon saying, "It's just the flu."

Gov. Cuomo was a regular guest on segments for his brother's primetime show, which were widely-panned for the easy treatment the Democratic leader received. The CNN anchor even performed prop comedy with the governor.

However, after 10 interviews and months of avoiding the growing controversy surrounding the governor's directive that led to thousands of deaths in New York nursing homes, Chris Cuomo finally addressed the subject with a softball question.

Moments later, Cuomo praised his brother as the "best politician in the country" for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and even admitted to viewers that he wasn't "objective."

"I'm wowed by what you did and more importantly, I'm wowed by how you did it... Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I'll never be objective. Obviously, I think you're the best politician in the country," the CNN anchor told Gov. Cuomo during a recent interview. "But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing's perfect, you'll have your critics, but I've never seen anything like what you did and that's why I'm so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that."