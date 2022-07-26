CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine.

"I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.

"I just also wonder how this compares when you’re looking at kids of other age groups," she added.

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen then said vaccination rates among children are "lingering at some pretty low percentages."

In June, the CDC and FDA authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old. Parents can choose either three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna shot.

The three-dose regimen was 80.3% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children younger than 5, according to results of a study that Pfizer released last month. Children take just three microgram doses, a tenth of the shot that adults take.

CDC data shows that the vaccine reduces the small risk that kids could develop severe disease from the virus. Ultimately, it is up to the parents or guardian to decide.

The vaccine, which was a polarizing issue when it came to adults, has continued to divide as many feel it doesn’t make sense for youngsters – especially if they’ve already had COVID. Others have embraced getting their children vaccinated and expressed relief at it being available. Children have statistically been far less likely to develop severe outcomes during the pandemic from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced in May intentions to shake up "New Day" after years of dismal ratings.

"We will reimagine our morning show, leveraging our correspondents and unmatched resources in the U.S. and around the world to provide news that viewers need to know as they start their day," Licht said during an upfront presentation to advertisers.

"I’m going to be honest here. We are seeking to be a disruptor of the broadcast morning shows in this space, and we believe we have the people and resources who can do it," he added.

Licht didn’t refer to the morning show by its current name during the announcement and it’s unclear if Keilar will be part of the revamped program.

