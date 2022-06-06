Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Giving COVID vaccine to kids under five does not 'make sense' in most cases, says Dr. Makary

Makary says most children 'already immune' through past infections

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dr. Makary on COVID vaccines for young kids: 'We're talking about immunizing those who are already immune' Video

Dr. Makary on COVID vaccines for young kids: 'We're talking about immunizing those who are already immune'

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary discredits the White House's push to vaccinate young children against COVID-19, citing that most have already contracted the virus.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary pushed back against White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's calls for children under age five to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Makary told telling "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro Monday it "does not make sense" for most kids and that giving vaccinations to this age group would mean immunizing 80 to 90 percent who are already immune to the virus.

BIDEN ADMIN SAYS COVID VACCINE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO CHILDREN UNDER 5 BY LATE JUNE

DR. MARTY MAKARY: For kids with a special medical condition, I would say it's a good idea [to get vaccinated] if they've not had COVID in the past, but for the vast majority of healthy kids, the case may be there, but it's certainly not compelling. If you look at the fact that 75% of kids had COVID as of a CDC study back in February and Omicron has been ubiquitous since then, 80 to 90 plus percent of kids have already had COVID. So we're talking about immunizing those who are already immune for a lot of people. That just does not make sense.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Dr. Marty Makary: Giving COVID vaccines to most kids under five 'does not make sense' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.