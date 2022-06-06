Giving COVID vaccine to kids under five does not 'make sense' in most cases, says Dr. Makary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary pushed back against White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's calls for children under age five to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Makary told telling "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro Monday it "does not make sense" for most kids and that giving vaccinations to this age group would mean immunizing 80 to 90 percent who are already immune to the virus.

BIDEN ADMIN SAYS COVID VACCINE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO CHILDREN UNDER 5 BY LATE JUNE

DR. MARTY MAKARY: For kids with a special medical condition, I would say it's a good idea [to get vaccinated] if they've not had COVID in the past, but for the vast majority of healthy kids, the case may be there, but it's certainly not compelling. If you look at the fact that 75% of kids had COVID as of a CDC study back in February and Omicron has been ubiquitous since then, 80 to 90 plus percent of kids have already had COVID. So we're talking about immunizing those who are already immune for a lot of people. That just does not make sense.

