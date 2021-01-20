Wolf Blitzer labels Trump’s crowd size ‘pathetic’ despite prior CNN criticism of packed rallies

CNN pundits spent months criticizing President Trump for holding rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, but anchor Wolf Blitzer flip-flopped on Wednesday to declare a small crowd that assembled for Trump’s final address as "pathetic."

Blitzer, who is billed as a nonpartisan straight-news anchor, ignored coronavirus concerns to take a jab at the outgoing president.

BIDEN, HARRIS POST-INAUGURATION MEDIA COVERAGE EXPECTED TO BE MUCH FRIENDLIER THAN TRUMP-ERA VITRIOL

"What a difference four years makes, he had a very impressive, huge crowd at his inauguration, it’s going to be a little pathetic, a tiny little crowd at Joint Base Andrews where he is gonna say goodbye," Blitzer told viewers on Wednesday morning.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will have a significantly reduced crowd because of coronavirus concerns, but CNN has not yet labeled that "pathetic."

"Trump turned almost every CNNer into a grade school Mean Girl. These people are deeply unserious, including Wolf Blitzer," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted in response.

Blitzer then called Trump's remarks repulsive" in yet another example of CNN anchors offering their liberal opinions to viewers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliot noticed that CNN anchors have been offering opinions throughout the morning, and posted a Twitter thread featuring a variety of videos. Among them, Dana Bash said Trump looked "like a small man" and Jake Tapper mocked Trump’s approval rating.

"Another sample of CNN’s very professional, very mature journalisming," Elliot wrote to caption video of Tapper’s comment.