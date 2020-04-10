CNN coronavirus town hall accidentally features Trump Derangement Syndrome question

Whoops!

CNN "fell asleep at the switch" during a coronavirus town hall on Thursday when a viewer question about Trump Derangement Syndrome made it onto live television.

As Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CDC director Robert Redfield answered questions from viewers, CNN’s on-screen graphics at one point included the question, “Is Stage 4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?”

TDS is short for Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is a condition that CNN’s critics often accuse the network’s host of suffering from. Conservative social media users and political pundits regularly use the term to describe anyone who behaves oddly or makes over-the-top statements as a result of disdain for the president.

The question, attributed to James Fox, was only on the screen for a few seconds and Cooper did not ask Gupta and Redfield to address it.

Media Watchdogs noticed the apparent prank.

“One submission slipped past the control room and made it to air, despite the fact that the viewer was asking about a condition which can’t be found in the medical books,” Mediaite’s Joe DePaola wrote.

“It appears that someone fell asleep at the switch in the CNN control room,” BizPac Review’s Tom Tillison observed.