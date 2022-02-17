Quintez Brown: CNN's Rex Chapman helped raise money for BLM Louisville, bail fund that aided shooting suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN+ host Rex Chapman repeatedly helped raise money for Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which both reportedly aided the release of BLM activist Quintez Brown, who's been accused of attempted murder.

Brown, the suspect in the shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, posted his $100,000 bail on Wednesday thanks to the Louisville chapter of BLM and the local bail fund.

Chapman, who CNN announced last month will have his own show on the liberal network's forthcoming streaming service, advocated for the two groups at least four separate times in 2020 during the George Floyd protests while promoting merchandise.

"‘Block or Charge’ - for racial equality and justice," Chapman tweeted in July 2020. "ALL proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Louisville, Kentucky Community Bail Fund."

"White on black - or black on white. Show your support for racial equality and justice. ALL proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Louisville, KY Community Bail Fund. Humanity," the Kentucky native similarly tweeted in August 2020.

Fox News reached out to Chapman and asked if he still supports the two groups and whether he approves their actions in bailing out Brown. Fox News also reached out to CNN regarding its policies on its stars promoting activist groups. Neither have responded to requests for comment.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after he entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and fired multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. Nobody was hurt, but Greenberg’s shirt was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Greenberg is a White, Jewish Democrat. Police have not provided details about the possible motive for the shooting but said they are looking at all angles.

Brown previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal as an intern and an editorial columnist, according to the newspaper. He shared a short campaign video on Twitter in December announcing that he was running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council in 2022.

Brown made headlines last summer after he went missing for about two weeks. His family was critical of the Louisville Metro Police Department during the investigation and said police were "ill-equipped" in helping to locate Brown. His parents told local media at the time that their son could possibly be going through a mental health crisis and pleaded with the public to help find him. Brown was later found safe in New York.

Before the missing person episode, Brown was a prominent activist during the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police unrest following the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Fox News' Houston Keane and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.