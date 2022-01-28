Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN reporting on Biden-Zelensky call gets White House pushback: 'Completely false'

White House says anonymous sources 'leaking falsehoods' to CNN

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Media top headlines January 28 Video

Media top headlines January 28

In media news today, ‘The View’ assails Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett as traitors to their race and gender, Symone Sanders takes a swipe at an NBC colleague over a book on Biden’s campaign promises, and ‘SNL’ rolls back satirizing Biden’s first year in office.

CNN's report Thursday that a phone call between President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky "did not go well" received swift pushback ass spokespeople for both leaders disputed the claim. 

"We have breaking news for you in our world lead, a senior Ukrainian official tells CNN that today’s phone call between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ‘did not go well.' Our source tells CNN that the two disagreed about the immediacy of a threat between a Russian attack on Ukraine," CNN’s Jake Tapper told viewers.

  • JOE-BIDEN---CNN-TOWN-HALL---NEW-YORK
    Image 1 of 3

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

  • Image 2 of 3

    President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a press conference with NATO Secretary General after their bilateral meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on December 16, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

FACT CHECK: JIM ACOSTA’S CNN SPECIAL DIDN’T REACH ‘MILLIONS AND MILLIONS’ OF PEOPLE DESPITE ON-AIR CLAIM

"We should note that the White House just released its own readout of that call and there was no mention of President Biden’s warnings or the two president’s disagreements," Tapper added, citing the White House readout

Tapper turned to CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance, who told CNN viewers there was "definitely a disagreement" about the level of risk for Ukraine. CNN’s Chance also reported that Biden told Zelensky an invasion was "virtually certain" once the ground becomes more frozen. 

Shortly afterwards, the White House disputed CNN’s report and said anonymous sources were "leaking falsehoods" about the phone call.

FOX NEWS OUTDRAWS CNN, MSNBC COMBINED FOR 23RD STRAIGHT WEEK

"President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months. Reports of anything more or different than that are completely false," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne tweeted. 

A spokesperson for Zelensky also disputed CNN’s report as "completely false" and the Ukrainian president thanked Biden on Twitter. 

"Had a long phone conversation with @POTUS. Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President @JoeBiden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelensky tweeted. 

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its online report notes the White House disputed what it wrote.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER SCHOOLED ON TWITTER FOR VISITING CLASSROOM TO DISCUSS 'MISINFORMATION'

Critics unearthed 2019 footage of then-candidate Biden calling for the White House to release the transcript of former President Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky. "Now it’s your turn," House Republicans tweeted

#ReleaseTheTranscript became a trending topic on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 