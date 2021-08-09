CNN pundits: Gov. Cuomo's defensive behavior has backfired, encouraged accusers

While their colleague Chris Cuomo's involvement in the scandal went unmentioned, CNN pundits hit New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday over his growing sexual harassment scandal, arguing his team's defensive posture has only emboldened his accusers.

Gov. Cuomo, D., has denied the allegations and rebuffed renewed demands for his resignation. His attorneys have been equally defiant, saying state Attorney General Letitia James's report "doesn't pass muster." Following those statements, one of Cuomo's former executive assistants, Brittany Commisso said he once put his hand under her shirt and cupped her breast.

"I believe that he groped me, he touched me, not only once, but twice," she told "CBS This Morning" and the Albany-Times Union. "And I don't think that that had happened to any of the other women. The touching, and I believe that because of what had happened to me, that was the most inappropriate of the actions that he had done."

CNN replayed parts of the interview throughout its Monday morning programs, including on "Inside Politics," with host John King and panelists agreeing Commisso's account was both powerful and credible.

"The more that the governor's lawyers, the governor's supporters – the few that remain – come out and try to defend him, the more we hear from the people who are talked about in this report," CNN's Dana Bash said. "She was just labeled Executive Assistant No. 1. Now she has a face, and she has a story, and she has a story that she clearly wants to tell because of the way that Gov. Cuomo and his legal team is pushing back on this."

"At this point it is about filling out the details and the human face behind these women in a way that's not beneficial to the governor," she added.

But the panel did not address the simultaneous scandal that one of their colleagues, Chris Cuomo, helped his older brother in drafting a response to the allegations back in February. CNN decided not to punish Cuomo once it was revealed he had participated in strategy sessions for the governor and let him go on with his show the evening of James's bombshell press conference, during which time he did not address the scandal. The network has reportedly barred Cuomo from talking about his brother's damaging situation on the air.

CNN figures have made scant on-air mention of their tcolleague's woes. CNN's female anchors did not criticize him last week for aiding his brother, according to a search of Grabien Media.

"Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter was an exception to the silence, addressing Chris Cuomo's role in the scandal on Sunday. Stelter said it was bad optics for the network and put CNN in a "conundrum," yet also defended Cuomo for being able to "tune out the family drama."

Cuomo faces calls to resign throughout his own party, including from the White House. Adding to his woes, his longtime secretary Melissa DeRosa resigned on Monday, and New York State Democrats are prepared to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Meanwhile, some critics are demanding CNN suspend or fire his little brother.