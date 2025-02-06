CNN panel erupts after political commentator makes bold claim about DEI, her race and pay on-air

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison caused quite a stir on air after she suggested that her race and gender negatively impacted her pay throughout her career.

"I do not have the same opportunity as you. I know I don’t," Allison told CNN political commentator Scott Jennings during Wednesday’s installment of "News Night with Abby Phillip."

Following a cacophony of crosstalk, Allison said she wanted to "run the facts" and talk about her personal experience as a Black woman in America.

"But this city, look, I’m a New Yorker," attorney Arthur Aidala said. "Not in this city you cannot say that. You can’t say that in this city."

After Jennings urged Aidala to let her finish speaking, Allison clarified that she was not talking specifically about New York City.

"I got a law degree, a master’s and two bachelors. Probably more education than all of y’all added up together at this table and I have always been the least paid person on payroll at every institution I’ve worked in," she said.

"Even in the White House?" Aidala asked.

"Even in the White House," Allison said.

"Well, whose fault is that?" Aidala shot back. "I don’t think you worked for George W. or Trump."

"Well, guess what wasn’t happening when I was there? DEI," Allison said as she shook her head and leaned back in her seat.

Her comment prompted Aidala to begin laughing and applauding sarcastically.

Allison previously worked as a senior staffer in the Obama administration and the Biden-Harris campaign. During Biden’s 2020 presidential run, she worked as his National Coalitions Director to activate voters across the country.

She also acted as the deputy director and senior policy advisor for the Obama White House Office of Public Engagement from 2014 to 2017.

