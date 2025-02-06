Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

CNN panel erupts after political commentator makes bold claim about DEI, her race and pay on-air

Ashley Allison claimed that she was the lowest paid person on the payroll while working in the Obama and Biden administrations

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
CNN political commentator causes on-air uproar after claiming her race has negatively impacted her pay Video

CNN political commentator causes on-air uproar after claiming her race has negatively impacted her pay

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison claimed that she was the lowest paid person on the payroll at every job throughout her career.

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison caused quite a stir on air after she suggested that her race and gender negatively impacted her pay throughout her career.

"I do not have the same opportunity as you. I know I don’t," Allison told CNN political commentator Scott Jennings during Wednesday’s installment of "News Night with Abby Phillip."

Following a cacophony of crosstalk, Allison said she wanted to "run the facts" and talk about her personal experience as a Black woman in America.

CNN REPORTS 'REVERSING DEI HURTS THE WORKPLACE,' COULD INCREASE DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT LAWSUITS

CNN Ashley Allison

Things on CNN turned tense after political commentator Ashley Allison claimed that she has been the lowest paid person on the payroll at every job throughout her career.  (CNN/Screengrab)

"But this city, look, I’m a New Yorker," attorney Arthur Aidala said. "Not in this city you cannot say that. You can’t say that in this city."

After Jennings urged Aidala to let her finish speaking, Allison clarified that she was not talking specifically about New York City.

"I got a law degree, a master’s and two bachelors. Probably more education than all of y’all added up together at this table and I have always been the least paid person on payroll at every institution I’ve worked in," she said.

CNN DEFAMATION JUROR WOULD HAVE AWARDED NAVY VETERAN ‘UP TO $100 MILLION’ BEFORE SETTLEMENT WAS REACHED

CNN sign in Atlanta, GA

"I got a law degree, a master’s and two bachelors. Probably more education than all of y’all added up together at this table and I have always been the least paid person on payroll at every institution I’ve worked in," Allison said on CNN. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Even in the White House?" Aidala asked.

"Even in the White House," Allison said.

"Well, whose fault is that?" Aidala shot back. "I don’t think you worked for George W. or Trump."

"Well, guess what wasn’t happening when I was there? DEI," Allison said as she shook her head and leaned back in her seat.

Her comment prompted Aidala to begin laughing and applauding sarcastically.

JURY FINDS CNN COMMITTED DEFAMATION AGAINST NAVY VETERAN, SETTLEMENT REACHED ON PUNITIVE DAMAGES

DEI in the workplace

Controversy over workplace DEI commitments and initiatives has continued in the early days of the second Trump administration.  (Getty Images)

Allison previously worked as a senior staffer in the Obama administration and the Biden-Harris campaign. During Biden’s 2020 presidential run, she worked as his National Coalitions Director to activate voters across the country.

She also acted as the deputy director and senior policy advisor for the Obama White House Office of Public Engagement from 2014 to 2017.

CNN did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.