ABC, CBS, NBC go full day without mentioning latest Cuomo nursing home scandal bombshell

The mainstream media blackout of the nursing home scandal plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have been revived this week, with none of the three major broadcast networks addressing the latest bombshell report by The New York Times.

Late Wednesday, the Times outlined damning details of the Cuomo administration's effort to deliberately block the release of data on COVID nursing home deaths, which the paper tied to the release of the governor's book "American Crisis." The tome, which came out in October 2020, prematurely touted the Democrat's "leadership" during the early months of the pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, a search of Grabien transcripts turned up no mention of the Cuomo scandal on ABC's "World News Tonight, the "CBS Evening News," or "NBC Nightly News" despite the story breaking hours earlier.

The blackout continued Thursday morning as ABC's "Good Morning America," "CBS This Morning" and NBC's "Today" show also skipped the Times report.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER RETWEETS LATEST CUOMO BOMBSHELL BUT AVOIDS MENTIONING IT ON HIS TWO-HOUR PROGRAM

CNN and MSNBC waited more than twelve hours before mentioning the story on their air Thursday morning after completely avoiding it on Wednesday.

Bizarrely, while CNN anchor Jake Tapper acknowledged the Times report on Twitter, he avoided mentioning it during his two-hour program Wednesday.

The liberal networks similarly downplayed or ignored the controversy surrounding Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry after the Times reported earlier this week that Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif alleged in a leaked audiotape that Kerry told him that Israel had struck around 200 Iranian targets in Syria.

Despite the backlash Kerry has received, including calls from GOP lawmakers for his resignation, ABC, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC all avoided the story while CNN only mentioned it twice on-air, according to Grabien transcripts.