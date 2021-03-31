Jake Tapper acknowledges ninth Andrew Cuomo accuser on Twitter, but not on his CNN show

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has continued his bizarre practice of acknowledging unflattering stories about Democrats on social media while not giving them airtime on his own program.

On Monday, a ninth woman came forward to accuse embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

Sherry Vill, 55, alleged that Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks in front of her home in 2017.

"I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill said during a virtual press conference. "I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."

JAKE TAPPER TWEETS ABOUT LATEST CUOMO ALLEGATIONS, BUT AVOIDS MENTIONING THEM ON CNN SHOW

Tapper shared the "BREAKING" news from the New York Daily News on Twitter.

However, despite Vill's press conference taking place hours before his show, Tapper avoided mentioning her claims on both the Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Lead."

Earlier this month, Tapper similarly acknowledged the most damning allegation against Cuomo, from a staffer who claimed he groped her in the Executive Mansion, but he and the network refused to acknowledge the bombshell on their air.

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller, a vocal critic of Tapper on Twitter, previously told Fox News that CNN's star anchor has a "reputation" of retweeting "damning stories of Democrats" and "that's his way of covering it, and then topics on his show are different."

CNN AVOIDS CUOMO'S NINTH ACCUSER, CONTINUES BLACKOUT OF COVID TESTING SCANDAL THAT IMPLICATES NETWORK STAR

"He plays the role [CNN President] Jeff Zucker wants him to play, like pretty much everyone else at CNN. Pretty simple," Miller said at the time.

The pro-Cuomo network has yet to report on Vill's claims since she came forward and has gone more than a week without noting the explosive reporting that alleged the governor prioritized COVID testing for his relatives -- including "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo -- in the early months of the pandemic.

CNN appeared to shrug off the scandal when it first broke.

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple.

The Albany-based Times Union newspaper and the Washington Post shed light on the special treatment the CNN anchor received, including how a top physician was sent to his Hamptons residence multiple times for visits that sometimes spanned "hours."

Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with the coronavirus last March. It is unclear if the test he took was paid for by Cuomo himself, the network, or New York taxpayers.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.