CNN host calls out Dems messaging shortfalls as party rep claims voters are 'looking in the wrong places'

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said voters are "looking in the wrong places" after being questioned about the Democratic Party's lackluster messaging after the 2024 election on Thursday.

On "CNN This Morning," anchor Jessica Dean kicked off her conversation with Schneider by asking the congressman what he thought of James Carville's proposed strategy for Democrats of "playing possum."

Schneider told the CNN host that he disagreed with Carville's strategy of doing "nothing," and that Democrats need to be "playing lion" rather than possum.

"My colleagues said we shouldn‘t be playing possum. We should be playing lion. And we need to be out there and out front talking about what people care about and what they want is for Congress to work on making life easier, lowering, lowering prices, fighting inflation," said the congressman.

Dean responded by pointing out that many voters she's talked to recently have expressed frustration about the Democratic Party's lack of strong messaging after the election.

"When we talk to people out, just Americans out there, Democrats, but also others, maybe independents that voted for Donald Trump, but especially the Democrats. They’re frustrated. They want to know where are the Democrats right now? Do you understand that frustration?" asked Dean.

The congressman put the responsibility on voters, rather than the Democratic Party's strategy, for "not looking in the right places" for their messaging.

"I appreciate the frustration. I think they’re looking in the wrong places because the Democrats are out there," replied Schneider, adding that the Democrats held a rally on the steps of the Capitol the day prior.

Dean again pushed back on the congressman, replying, "Respectfully, I‘m looking at this video and Democrats are going, ‘Trump‘s all over the internet. They‘re everywhere. Everyone on TikTok sees them. No one is watching something on the House steps.’ So what do you do to combat that?"

Schneider acknowledged that Democrats need to be "all over the internet," talking to podcasters and hosting town halls, while also claiming that Republicans have put out a message to members of the party to avoid doing live town halls to avoid facing "the ire of the voters."

"You‘ll notice that the Republicans put out a message this week saying, don‘t have live town halls because they don‘t want to face the ire of the voters. The voters are right. They‘re upset," claimed Scheider.

Some House Republicans have faced protests back home this past week after progressive groups urged Americans to protest the GOP’s handling of government spending.

At least six lawmakers saw protests at their district offices as they spent time with constituents during last week’s recess to mark President’s Day. Several others were confronted during town hall events held during the same period.

The demonstrations largely centered on Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash $2 trillion in federal spending.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.