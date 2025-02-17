James Carville tells Dems to 'play possum' as nationwide protests rage against Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville suggested the tide is turning in the country and advised Democrats to "play possum" while it does.

Carville appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" where the two discussed protests taking place throughout the nation against President Donald Trump and his mass firings of federal employees.

Heartened by these demonstrations, Carville said the best thing for Democrats to do in response is "nothing."

"So the question is, how should Democratic politicians respond to this? And what I think they should do is what we call in rural America play possum. Just let it go," Carville said.

He continued, "Don’t get in the way of it. Or as we like to say, don’t just stand there, do nothing. Let this germinate. We don’t need to get in front of it. This freight train is moving. Let’s just get out of the way. And then we’re going to have time. In the immortal words of Dalton in ‘Roadhouse,’ be nice until it’s time not to be nice. And that time is coming shortly."

Carville added later in the segment that former federal employees and their families could be a significant voting bloc in upcoming elections.

"I think the smartest and quickest way out of it is just let it go," Carville repeated. "And way sooner than you think. It’s going to come in just one more event."

He continued, "You know, I’m a big believer in elections. Think about the Virginia governor’s race in November. Think about the turnout among federal employees. What percent of the voters in northern Virginia are federal employees or families of federal employees? Do you think they’re going to vote? I think they’re going to vote. I think I know which way they’re going to vote and they’re going to vote heavily."

"So I’m in despair. But boy, what you showed me today pumps me up more than anything in the world. And we just got to let this go and get the hell out of the way because it’s coming," Carville closed.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have attempted to crackdown on government spending, leading to thousands of layoffs across several departments.

Attorneys general from across 14 states have filed a lawsuit to try and prevent more federal firings. D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to make a ruling on the case on Tuesday.