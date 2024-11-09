CNN guests clash over culture war ads in Trump’s win: ‘I’m not going to listen to transphobia at this table’

CNN commentator Shermichael Singleton argued with author Jay Michaelson over the importance of culture war issues in deciding the election for President-elect Trump. The exchange highlighted a fiery disagreement over what prompted Kamala Harris' loss and ads targeting biological boys in women's sports.

"I think there are a lot of families out there who don’t believe boys should play girls' sports," Singleton said, opening a debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports.

"They’re not boys," Michaelson said in response to Singleton's comment. "I’m not going to listen to transphobia at this table."

"When you use a word that's a slur, I'm going to interrupt!" Michaelson added. "They're not boys. They're not playing girls' softball. I'm not going to sit there and listen to that."

"Let's just reset for a second because, look, this is a really heated issue. And Shermichael, I know you, I know that you understand that people have different views on this. I think, out of respect for Jay, let's try to talk about this in a way that is respectful."

"I know that you are not intending to be transphobic," CNN anchor Abby Phillip told Singleton.

Regarding Trump campaign commercials that featured Harris from 2020 voicing support for gender affirming care for trans people in prison, Singleton said, "Those ads were so effective… My point in terms of its effectiveness, regular people with children look at these things, and they say, ‘You know what? This is a bit too far. I do not agree with this. I don’t like this. I think Democrats have gone way much too much to the left on social issues.’ They’re uncomfortable with it… You may disagree with that reality, but that’s why Republicans kept running those ads over and over and over again."

"It’s not regular people," Michaelson responded. "There’s no consensus that these are actually boys. This whole thing about trans girls is a canard. We’re talking about a tiny, tiny sliver of the population."

Some political figures and Trump supporters, including former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines, has spoken out against women's sports including biological men.

Gaines has repeatedly explained her experience having to share a locker room with a transgender competitor during her college swimming career.