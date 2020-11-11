CNN flees indoor GOP event in Georgia over COVID-19 concerns

A CNN reporter and her crew ditched a “Save Our Majority” rally in Georgia featuring Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Kelly Loeffler on Wednesday, citing coronavirus concerns as the liberal network fled the scene.

CNN senior national correspondent Kyung Lah first tweeted images of the event, noting that a lot of attendees were “maskless’ in a windowless room. She then tweeted images of the jam-packed crowd waiting outside, as many people were told it was too crowded to let anyone else inside. Lah and her crew then split, citing that it was “not safe” given Georgia’s coronavirus cases.

#FACTSFIRST: JAKE TAPPER, CNN’S CORONAVIRUS DOUBLE STANDARD ON TRUMP AND BIDEN RALLIES EXPOSED

“My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally," Lah tweeted. "It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia.”

ACTRESS KIRSTIE ALLEY SAYS CNN IS 'BROADCASTING TERROR' WITH NONSTOP CORONAVIRUS FEARMONGERING

The “Save Our Majority” rally was to promote the GOP in upcoming runoff elections in the state’s two Senate showdowns. with control of the Senate up for grabs, these two elections will determine whether the GOP holds on to its majority in the chamber or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress and the White House.

Both parties and outside groups are expected to pour massive amounts of money and resources into these two races ahead of the Jan. 5 elections.

In Georgia, where state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, Republican Sen. David Perdue narrowly missed out on avoiding a runoff. He currently stands at 49.75% in the count, with nearly all votes counted. His Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, trails by roughly 90,000 votes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the other race, Republican Sen. Loeffler, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, captured nearly 26% of the vote in a whopping 20-candidate race – will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock, who won nearly 33% of the vote.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.