Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley says CNN is 'broadcasting terror' with nonstop coronavirus fearmongering

Pro-Trump actress Kirstie Alley mocked CNN for “broadcasting terror” with around-the-clock coronavirus fearmongering as she continued to spar with the liberal network.

“They’re terrifying people 24/7 but they don’t have any additional preventatives, they’re saying the same thing. We’ve heard the same thing,” Alley said Sunday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“If they were coming up with new preventatives, I’d be happy to listen, you know? Or, God forbid, we come up with any new therapeutics,” said Alley, emphasizing that she is not trying to downplay the virus' danger.

Last week, Alley’s feud with CNN began when she took to Twitter after tuning into the liberal network to “get their viewpoint” about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and seeing constant fearmongering.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG,” Alley tweeted.

CNN’s public relations department responded with a snarky tweet directed at the actress in which they inaccurately took a shot at one of her old TV programs and told Alley to wear a mask.

Alley told Carlson that she never tells anyone not to wear a mask and accused CNN of “broadcasting terror.”

“They’re broadcasting terror because it’s a deflection, they don’t… when the thing came out with Biden and is he in cahoots with China? Is he in cahoots with Ukraine? OK, Let’s find out,” Alley said, referring to the ongoing scandal related to Hunter Biden and his father’s alleged overseas business dealings that CNN has largely ignored.

Alley said she recently watched some of the liberal network so she could relate to her friends who believe what CNN preaches. She feels CNN avoids news that is harmful to Democrats and instead regularly sounds the alarm on the dangers of the coronavirus.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I would be horrified to walk out of the house and it doesn’t do anyone any good,” she said. “We all know, we’re not deaf, we can hear and we can see. Just because we’re voting Republican doesn’t mean we can’t hear or see… we know there is this death count but it’s like they want to stand in the town square and bring out the dead… they act like the only people who get this disease are Democrats.”

Alley then said she is not “downplaying” coronavirus.

“I have friends who have gotten COVID, I had two friends that almost died, I’m not downplaying it. I’m just saying… what good does it do anyone if you’re provoking terror? It makes people commit suicide, it makes people not go to the doctor if they have a different thing happening,” she said. “They won’t show up at the hospital because they’re afraid they’ll get COVID.”

It's no surprise that Alley isn’t a fan of CNN, as she recently announced why she voted for President Trump in the 2016 election and plans to do so again in his reelection bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” Alley wrote. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

CNN and Trump have feuded for the last four years, with the president regularly referring to the liberal network as “fake news,” while CNN has loaded its lineup with anti-Trump pundits.