CNN finds Biden relatable after reportedly cursing at Trump in private: 'Connects' with voters

A CNN panel suggested voters would appreciate President Biden's candid rhetoric after a report alleged the president calls Donald Trump profane names in private.

Politico reported late Thursday that Biden has referred to his 2024 rival as a "sick f—k" and "a f-----g a-----e" to longtime friends and allies.

Friday morning, CNN journalists and commentators suggested Biden could appear more relatable to voters and improve his image by going off-script more often.

"I think it's interesting where that’s one of those moments where he connects with people by being a normal person. Kind of off-script Joe Biden that we knew when he was the Senate or when he was Vice President," CNN anchor Phil Mattingly reacted.

"Does he need to do more of that? Not swear, but," he posed to the panel.

Both GOP strategist Doug Heye and political analyst Errol Louis argued that profane language was more acceptable in this day and age.

Heye said that was because of Donald Trump.

"I think it also shows yes, that language works now and it works because of Donald Trump. The first time Donald Trump said a bad word everybody was aghast. What we saw was very quickly the head of the DNC, Senator Gillibrand, they started dropping ‘F’ bombs as well. Was it presidential or senatorial? No, but it works," he argued.

Louis added that there's a generational shift in how profanity is viewed among the younger generations in particular.

"They don't think they're doing anything wrong. It's not to be transgressive, it's not to make a point, it's simply how they talk. Language evolves and the rest of us are going to have to catch up," he said.

Mattingly emphasized how a moment where Biden almost swore during a speech last month shows how genuine his hatred is for Trump.

"Joe Biden loathes Donald Trump. It is personal. It is not because he doesn’t like the man. It is because of what he represents. That is a viscerally held view and it comes out behind closed doors. I think you’ll probably see more of it. That, more than anything else —Everybody laughed, and it was off the cuff. That was real," he said.

"It also shows a vigor that we often say that Joe Biden doesn’t have in his advanced years," Heye touted.

Co-host Erica Hill wondered if Biden should show more of this side of him to voters.

The panel agreed a more "animated" Biden would help change public perception of the president.

"It’s a casual, informal way of trying to disqualify Trump, saying, ‘This man is just not fit for office,’" Louis argued.

A White House spokesman, when asked for comment by Fox News Digital, used the word "snowflake" to describe media coverage of the president's foul language. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita responded to the Politico report, "It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies."

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.