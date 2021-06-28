CNN's Fareed Zakaria cozies up to WH aide Ron Klain, assures he praised Biden admin during Twitter exchange

CNN host Fareed Zakaria assured White House chief of staff Ron Klain that he praised the Biden administration after the top aide expressed dissatisfaction to what he thought was a swipe at the president.

On Sunday's installment of "Fareed Zakaria GPS," Zakaria had tough words for the Democratic party in a monologue that tackled Democrat-led governments amid the crime spike in cities across the country, singling out New York for its "disastrous" coronavirus response and California for its exodus of companies that have fled from the business-hostile state.

Zakaria insisted that the American people currently don't trust the Democratic plan of increasing the government's role in order to resolve issues.

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE GUSHES OVER JEN PSAKI: ‘VAST MAJORITY’ OF REPORTERS LIKE YOU

"The Democratic Party wants more government now, for many good causes and reasons. But in order to gain the trust of people, it needs to first face up to its failures and work harder to show that it can effectively manage the governments it is already running," Zakaria told viewers. "President Biden is doing that at the federal level. At the local level, New York City would be a good place to start."

CNN shared the monologue on its Twitter page with a single line critical of Democrats, omitting his compliment to President Biden.

That caught the attention of Klain, who is hyper-active on Twitter and frequently retweets glowing coverage of the Biden administration from journalists.

"We've administered 300m COVID shots in 150 days, reducing cases and deaths by 90%. And we've created 2m+ jobs, cut unemployment, put 150m checks in pockets, and reduced poverty. Sounds pretty effective to me," Klain reacted to Zakaria's remarks.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER PRAISES BIDEN FOR ‘COURSE-CORRECTING’ ON FALSE CLAIMS THAT ARE FACT-CHECKED BY JOURNOS

Zakaria calmed Klain down, replying, "The next line in my piece, literally, is ‘Biden is doing that at the federal level,’" and adding a smiley face.

That earned a retweet from the White House official.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zakaria isn't the only CNN star to suck up to the current White House. "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter was widely panned for his sycophantic interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"What does the press get wrong when covering Biden's agenda?" Stelter asked. "When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong?"

Stelter was mocked as a "bootlicker" on social media.