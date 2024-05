CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten revealed numbers on the network Wednesday showing that Americans’ opinions on former President Trump haven’t changed during his ongoing hush money trial in New York City.

As closing arguments in the trial occurred, Enten cited a Quinnipiac poll showing that after the prosecution examined Michael Cohen, 46% of respondents believed Trump had done something illegal regarding payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels — the same percentage as during pre-opening statements.

"The fact is that most Americans don’t really care that much," Enten told CNN anchor John Berman in a clip flagged by The Daily Caller, explaining why he believes public opinion hasn’t changed.

Berman asked how things have changed in the "44 days" since jury selection began.

"Simply put, John, they have not," Enten said. He gestured toward a graphic showing Quinnipiac’s poll.

"Pre-opening statements, think Trump did something illegal, 46%, after the direct examination of Michael Cohen by the prosecution, look at where we are now, 46%," Enten said. "The percentage of Americans who think that the charges are very serious, in fact, dropped from 40% to a little bit more than 35% during the course of this trial."

"So, yes, perhaps things might have changed with those 12 jurors, but what comes to the larger American public, there has been no change, at least so far, John," Enten said.

The reporter then offered his opinion on why the needle hasn’t shifted over the course of the widely publicized case.

"I think the question is, what’s exactly cooking here?" he said. "Why hasn’t there been much of a change? While folks like you and me, real news junkies, might be paying really close attention to what’s going on, the fact is that most Americans don’t really care that much."

The reporter pulled up an Ipsos poll, showing that the public was more fixated on issues like the economy, immigration and abortion than Trump's time in court.

"The fact is John, when we’re looking at these numbers, what we see is Americans’ minds aren’t changing, and a big reason why Americans’ minds aren’t changing is at this particular point, John, they are tuned out of the conversation," Enten said.