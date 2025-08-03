CNN data guru calls President Trump most influential president this century

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN data guru Harry Enten said on Friday that President Donald Trump is the most influential president this century because of his tariffs and immigration policies.

"The highest since the 1930s up from, get, this just 2% last year. As I'm going to talk about in this segment, I can't think of a more influential president during this century, and it starts here with tariffs. He said he was going to raise tariffs, and despite the claims otherwise, he is in fact doing that. The effective tariff rate at this point looks to be nine times as high as it was last year. The highest since the 90s," Enten said.

Trump is increasing the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% beginning on Friday, after the Trump administration said the neighbor to the north failed to help curb the imports of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

The White House noted that Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to increase the tariff in an effort to hold Canada accountable for its role in the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S. Additionally, Trump signed another executive order on the same day to modify the reciprocal tariff rates for some countries to further address the United States’ trade deficits.

The action reflects Trump’s efforts to protect the U.S. from foreign threats to national security and the economy by securing "fair, balanced and reciprocal trade relationships," the White House said.

Enten said that Trump's immigration policies factor into Trump's significant influence as well.

"It is not the only way that Trump is remaking America. What are we talking about? Well, let's jump. The other big thing that Trump ran on was immigration. How about net migration in the United States? Get this, it's down. It's going to be down at least 60%. We may be dealing with, get this, negative net migration to the United States in 2025," Enten said.

He continued, "That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years. We're talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024. So Donald Trump has always run on tariffs, and he's running a hawkish line on immigration. And on both of those issues we are seeing record high tariff rates for this century going all the way back, well back into the early part of the 20th century. And when it comes to immigration, net migration We are seeing record low levels way down from where we were during the Biden administration."