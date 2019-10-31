CNN's Chris Cuomo mocked for blasting Donald Trump Jr.'s nepotism attack on Hunter Biden

A battle may be brewing between CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump Jr., and Hunter Biden over who's benefited the most from his family name.

It began Wednesday night when Trump Jr. appeared on "Hannity" and went after Hunter Biden for the money he made abroad while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, was in office.

"I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency,” Trump Jr. told Fox News' Sean Hannity. “I’d be a really rich guy. It would be incredible. But, because my name is Trump, if I took 1.5 dollars from China, not 1.5 billion like Hunter, but 1.5 dollars, their heads would explode."

Trump Jr., who has been running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric Trump, was mocked on social media with critics pointing out how he himself has benefited from his father's business.

TRUMP MOCKS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO AS 'FREDO,' SLAMS NETWORK AFTER UN BILATERAL MEETING

One of those critics, however, was the CNN primetime anchor.

"True arrogance is this," Cuomo reacted.

Cuomo is famously the son of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and the brother of current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He himself was then mocked for invoking nepotism.

"a cuomo calling out a trump calling out a biden for profiting on the family name. like inception, but for nepotism," Washington Examiner commentator T. Becket Adams quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, Cuomo was the subject of a viral video showing him blowing up at a heckler for calling him "Fredo," after the iconic and maligned character from the classic film "The Godfather." The CNN anchor insisted at the time it was an Italian slur.