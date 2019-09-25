CNN anchor attacks Trump, defends Biden from '100 percent wrong' and 'baseless' accusations

A CNN news anchor went after President Trump on Wednesday, accusing the commander-in-chief of making "baseless" and "100 percent wrong" claims about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Brooke Baldwin took issue with Trump after the president's bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following the release of a transcript of their conversation, during which he slammed Hunter Biden's alleged financial ties to Ukraine and China and repeated his call for an investigation.

“When Biden’s son walks away with millions of dollars from Ukraine, he knows nothing, and they’re paying him millions of dollars, that’s corruption,” Trump said. “When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting, and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing.”

The president also knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claiming she is "no longer the speaker" as far as he's concerned after she formally launched an impeachment inquiry, which was demanded among the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Baldwin immediately took exception to the swipe against Pelosi.

"OK, the last time I've checked, Nancy Pelosi is the speaker of the House, so I don't know what he's talking about there," Baldwin said.

The "CNN Newsroom" anchor then pivoted to the president's remarks about Biden.

“Everything he said about the Bidens is 100 percent wrong,” Baldwin continued. “The accusations against the Bidens are baseless. There is no evidence of wrongdoing, including by Ukrainian prosecutors. Joe Biden is indeed on tape talking about withholding aid because the U.S. and Western nations wanted a corrupt prosecutor out. In fact, the goal of Western nations at the time was to get prosecutors who would investigate corruption. So, first and foremost, those are the facts.”