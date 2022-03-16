CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal.

Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally" more liberal since the 1970s. Republicans, he wrote, "have grown significantly more conservative."

Several people reacted to Cillizza's conclusion and said that "no one believes this," with some criticizing the study itself which Cillizza cited.

"Obama was supporting traditional marriage in 2008 during his presidential campaign," Noam Blum, podcast host and Tablet Magazine's Chief Technology Officer, said.

"Your regular reminder that these studies are absolute trash. The study anchors get to determine what is centrist, conservative, and liberal and can use that to produce any result they want. Garbage in, garbage out," Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said.

"There's no value judgment here - moving leftward probably better represents a lot of the Democratic voter base, and they won the White House in 2008, 2012, and 2020. But let's not pretend that a 1970s median Democrat would even recognize today's party," Riedl continued.

Others put it more simply, such as author John Daly, who said "uh, no."

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center said the report was "hilariously stupid."

Cilizza also wrote that Congress as a whole has moved more to the right, noting Pew's finding that the House and the Senate are "demonstrably more conservative" than the governing body was in the 1970s.

"Not only have Republicans moved faster and further to the ideological right than Democrats have gone to the left, but also that they have made the entirety of the House and Senate more conservative over the past 50 years," Cilizza wrote.

Conservatives have argued that progressive members of the Democratic Party had an outsized influence on President Biden in the first year of his presidency, while also noting the apparent contrast that Biden presented himself as more of a centrist compared to competitors like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The progressive arm of the Democratic Party has fought with more moderate members of the party on several issues - one of the biggest being the inner conflict surrounding social spending bill and infrastructure package in 2021. The two bills became linked early in 2021 and as Congress set out to put the infrastructure bill to a vote, the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic appeared to clash, as the social spending bill was supposed to be voted on at the same time.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-NY., said she would vote no on infrastructure in October if the Democrats didn't provide the text of the social spending bill.

"I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions," Ocasio-Cortez said at the time, referring to the infrastructure legislation. "We have had a framework for six months. We need text."

In June 2021, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the Democratic Party was "dynamic" and not a "lock-step rubber stamp."

Biden has not seemed to go far enough to the left on some policy initiatives, however, as one member of The Squad, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., still felt compelled to deliver a response to Biden's first State of the Union address.