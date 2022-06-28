CNN's Chris Cillizza mocked for ‘Now is her moment’ tweet about Hillary Clinton 2024: ‘Anything for content’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza's tweet about Hillary Clinton having a "moment" was met with mockery from both sides of the aisle at the prospect of her making another presidential run.

Cillizza published an article Tuesday titled, "The whispers of Hillary Clinton 2024 have started," in which he reported that some political operatives - both Republicans and Democrats - are predicting another Clinton White House run in 2024.

"In the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court's monumental decision to overturn Roe v Wade, conservative writer John Ellis took to the internet to make a provocative case: It was time for Hillary Clinton to make a(nother) political comeback," Cillizza wrote.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOYED BY 2024 QUESTIONS, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

"Ellis' argument is centered on the ideas that 1) President Joe Biden, who will be 82 shortly after the 2024 election, is simply too old to run again (Ellis is far from the only person making that case) and 2) The Democratic bench is not terribly strong," he continued.

Cillizza went on to cite other commentators' arguments for a Clinton 2024 campaign.

While Cillizza said that the argument for Clinton to run for president "should be looked at with some healthy skepticism," he noted that "if Biden takes a pass on running" it "would be something that would be hard for Clinton to not at least look at."

Republicans and Democrats alike blasted the idea of Clinton running again on Twitter.

FORMER HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST SAYS SHE SHOULDN'T RUN IN 2024: HER ‘RATINGS ARE BELOW TRUMP’S'

Some specifically hit Cillizza for his focus on Clinton.

Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone, tweeted, "dude runs this play every couple of months," with a link searching Cillizza's twitter feed for mentions of Clinton.

Freelance writer for The Week Joel Mathis tweeted, "Stop. Trying. To. Make. Fetch. Happen."

"My man will post anything for content purposes," said Matt Holt, staff correspondent with National Journal's Hotline.

Sarah Jones, a senior writer for New York Magazine, tweeted that "today is not the day to start taking Chris Cillizza's political analysis seriously."

John Walker, who writes for Vice and other left-wing publications, tweeted, "Hillary Clinton could be dead and we would still get troll headlines like ‘Insiders say now is the time to clone Hillary so the clone can run in 2042’".

Conservatives also joked about the tweet.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted, "The only way the Democrats could get worse than Biden," in response to the article.

"The best these guys can do is speculate that a 75 year old Hillary who lost to Donald Trump is going to replace an 82 year old Joe Biden in 2024 because reasons," wrote Stephen Miller, contributing editor at The Spectator.

Tim Murtaugh, who served as the Trump campaign's 2020 communications director, responded to the article mockingly, "Yes please. #Hillary2024 Make it happen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clinton was asked about whether she would run for President in 2024 on CBS Tuesday and she said she could not "imagine" a 2024 run.