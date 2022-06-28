CBS host calls out Hillary Clinton for saying she can't 'imagine' 2024 run: 'That's not a no'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton did not definitively rule out running for president in 2024 when pressed during a Tuesday interview on CBS.

During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," the former presidential candidate was asked by co-host Gayle King if there was "any scenario" in which she thought about jumping back into the "day to day" of politics.

"No… but I miss it. I miss it," Clinton replied, before King interjected.

"There’s no scenario in 2024 that you’d even remotely consider?" she asked.

The 2016 Democratic nominee said that she couldn’t "imagine it. I really can't."

"That’s not a no," King said.

"Well, but what I can imagine is staying as active and outspoken as I can because I think our country is really on the precipice, Gayle," Clinton said, moving away from King’s line of questioning. "I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights, throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access. But, we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes along with it."

Earlier this month, Clinton said that another presidential run was "out of the question" in an interview with the Financial Times. She also said she expects President Biden to run again; the New York Times reported this week that Biden is annoyed by the constant speculation within his party that he won't run again.

However, many media outlets and Democratic politicians have begun to question whether Biden should run in 2024, considering his age and faltering approval rating.

In a recent interview with CNN, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question in which Don Lemon asked if Biden has the physical and mental stamina to continue during and after 2024.

"Don, you're asking me this question," a visibly stunned Jean-Pierre exclaimed. "Oh my gosh. He's the President of the United States." She laughed and told Lemon that she, 47, sometimes struggles to keep up with Biden, 79, adding that Lemon’s question was not one that "we should even be asking."

The White House has repeatedly asserted that Biden plans to run again.

As talks of the next presidential cycle without Biden as the nominee continue to crop up, so to have conversations about Clinton reentering the field.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, writer John Ellis posted a Substack in which he claimed it may now be Clinton’s "moment" to announce her candidacy.

"The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade creates the opening for Hillary Clinton to get out of stealth mode and start down the path toward declaring her candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination," he wrote.

CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote about the "whispers" about Clinton 2024 on Tuesday, saying it was still improbable that she would mount another campaign. However, he said a situation where Biden chose not to run raised interesting possibilities, and he noted the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week may have "changed her calculus." Clinton, who will turn 75 this year, is the only woman to ever receive a major party's presidential nomination.

"Again, the chances are very slim that Clinton runs again. But they aren't zero," Cillizza wrote.