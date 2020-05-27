CNN’s Anderson Cooper joins Nancy Pelosi in mocking Trump’s weight: ‘Little man despite his girth’

Anderson Cooper took a page out of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s playbook and criticized President Trump’s weight on Tuesday night.

Cooper, who CNN bills as an “anchor” not an opinion host, was criticizing Trump for widely condemned tweets about the tragic 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a staffer who died in Joe Scarborough’s office when the now-MSNBC host was a Republican congressman. Cooper evoked Trump’s weight when scolding Trump for refusing to accommodate Klausutis’ widower, who has asked for the tweets to be removed.

NANCY PELOSI DIGS AT TRUMP, CALLS PRESIDENT 'MORBIDLY OBESE

“He doesn’t have the guts to say, ‘You know what, I don’t care what they think because this serves my political purposes.’ That’s why he’s doing it. He doesn’t have the guts to say that because he is just a little man despite his girth and size,” Cooper said. “He’s a little man inside and he knows that.”

While Trump has been criticized from all sides for his tweets about Klausutis, news anchors historically refrain from offering their opinions. Perhaps Cooper was inspired by Pelosi, D-Calif., who took a shot at Trump's weight on Cooper’s show last week amid the revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Pelosi was asked by Cooper if she was "concerned" about Trump's announcement that he had been prescribed the drug by the White House physician.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"As far as the president is concerned, he's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group -- what is it, morbidly obese they say. So I don't think that's a good idea," Pelosi told the CNN anchor.

Cooper did not condemn Pelosi for fat-shaming the president.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.