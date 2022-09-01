CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech.

Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.

The White House insisted it was not a campaign speech despite his partisan attacks and urging Americans to "vote, vote, vote!"

However, standing in silence behind him were two Marines, who were silhouetted by the blood-red light that bounced off the monumental building.

Keilar, the liberal co-host of CNN's morning program "New Day," took to Twitter and knocked Biden for using the Marines as props in his political speech.

"Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical," Keilar wrote. "Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that."

"It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it," Keilar added.

Keilar's colleague, CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny, similarly drew attention to Biden's use of the Marines, writing, "There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions."

CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy retweeted a CBS News tweet and said, "On federal land, flanked by US Marines, President Biden ramps up his argument against his political opposition, warning of the perils of Trump-inspired politics."

Others blasted the president on social media.

"I thought the military wasn't supposed to be political... positioning marines behind Biden when he said his political opponents were a threat to the nation was... tin pot, third world dictator s---," satirist Tim Young reacted.

"One of the many problems with billing a campaign speech as an official White House address — you shouldn’t be attacking your political opponents with marines flanking you," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock wrote.

"'My political opposition is a threat to democracy' he said flanked by the military he controls and bathed in red lights," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L Miller tweeted, paraphrasing Biden.

"The only thing worse than Biden’s speech trashing his fellow citizens is wrapping himself in our flag and Marines to do it," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said.

Critics also drew attention to the dramatic lighting of his speech, comparing it to the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke from the Star Wars franchise.

Others compared it to the "gates of Hell" and invoked "Hades."