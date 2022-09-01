Biden delivers remarks on the battle for the ‘soul’ of the nation: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden Thursday is delivering a speech on the "soul of the nation," in the wake of recent comments he made accusing Republicans of representing "semi-fascism."
A senior White House official says that President Biden's Thursday speech will be "optimistic," on the future of the country, Fox News' Patrick Ward reports, but that the president will hammer those he sees as a threat to American democracy.
"This is an optimistic speech where he will speak about how he believes we can get thru this current moment," the senior White House official said. "He will also talk in a very direct way... about the direct threat to the democracy and the extremism that is a threat right now to democracy."
The official said those threats include, "A movement that doesn't believe in free and fair elections," and "A movement that is talking about violence in response to actions that they don't like or don't agree with."
Republicans, meanwhile, say Biden is smearing Americans who don't agree with him.
"When the President speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as ‘fascists,'" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is expected to say in a prebuttal to Biden's speech, according to remarks obtained by Fox News' Haris Alic.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected demand President Biden apologize for allegedly attacking Republican voters during a campaign swing through Scranton, Pa., Thursday.
"Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans – simply because they disagree with his policies," McCarthy, R-Caif., is expected to say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by Fox News Digital.
President Biden is expected to deliver a blistering attack on Republicans during a prime-time address from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Biden will journey to the birthplace of the U.S. Constitution Thursday to lay out what Democrats see as an indictment of the GOP.
The remarks are expected to be a darker version of the speech Biden often gave on the 2020 campaign trail, comparing the election to a battle for the "soul of the nation."
Biden hinted at the tone and substance of the speech during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday when accusing Republicans of abandoning the rule of law.
