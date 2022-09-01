Biden delivers remarks on the battle for the ‘soul’ of the nation: LIVE UPDATES

Biden speech to be 'optimistic,' White House says, but will hammer 'threat to the democracy'

A senior White House official says that President Biden's Thursday speech will be "optimistic," on the future of the country, Fox News' Patrick Ward reports, but that the president will hammer those he sees as a threat to American democracy.

"This is an optimistic speech where he will speak about how he believes we can get thru this current moment," the senior White House official said. "He will also talk in a very direct way... about the direct threat to the democracy and the extremism that is a threat right now to democracy."

The official said those threats include, "A movement that doesn't believe in free and fair elections," and "A movement that is talking about violence in response to actions that they don't like or don't agree with."

Republicans, meanwhile, say Biden is smearing Americans who don't agree with him.

"When the President speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as ‘fascists,'" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is expected to say in a prebuttal to Biden's speech, according to remarks obtained by Fox News' Haris Alic.

That comment is a response to a recent statement from Biden accusing Republicans of embracing "semi-fascism."