CNN anchor dismisses critical race theory as being 'created' by Republicans

CNN anchor John Berman claimed during a Tuesday segment that critical race theory was something "created" by Republicans.

The "New Day" co-host spoke with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to discuss the Democrats’ strategy for combating critiques against them for being too "woke."

Berman cited a quote from notable Democrat strategist James Carville who knocked the party for being woke.

"I'm tired of people being woke. After this pandemic and stuff people want to go about their lives, they want to enjoy their friends," Carville said. "They don't want to be nervous about how you address them or talk to them or anything. And, you know, that's just where people are."

Berman also acknowledged that other Democrats like Eric Adams, who recently won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor race.

Jeffries appeared to agree with Carville’s statement. He remarked how his own constituents did not care for "woke" policies and issues.

"They're concerned about housing displacement, gentrification, educating their children, quality of life issues, a rise in gun violence," Jeffries said "I think what is going to continue to be important and we're seeing this leadership from Joe Biden, is for us to solve problems in these areas and if we do so we'll continue to be successful politically."

Despite this answer, Berman later suggested that these criticisms against the Democrats, such as critical race theory, are actually only "created" by the right.

"But the question is, the way David Gregory put it on our show yesterday, and to a certain extent it may not be fair, but what he suggested is the way that some of this stuff is being used against Democrats could be harmful to democratic aspiration," Berman stated. "So how concerned do you have to be about how certain things are being used against Democrats, whether it was defund the police which was last year, and most Democrats said they don't want to defund the police anyway. Or the argument over critical race theory even if it is something that is frankly being created by the right?"

Jeffries agreed that the Republicans aim to "manipulate, attack, and confuse" people rather than push ideas.

"Republicans really aren't a functional party right now. In many ways they're just a cult of personality relative to Donald Trump. They've got no views," Jeffries said.

Critical race theory is continuing to be a growing issue among voters. Several states have already enacted legislation to prevent critical race theory from being taught in public schools.