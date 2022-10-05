CNBC's Dan Nathan says he'll quit Twitter if Trump gets back on: 'I don't need to be there for that'

CNBC’s Dan Nathan declared he would quit Twitter if former President Donald Trump was allowed back on the platform.

Reacting to the news that billionaire Elon Musk is looking to buy Twitter again after his original proposal went cold this summer, the "Fast Money" panelist expressed pessimism in Musk’s ability to make the company better and more appealing to users.

Nathan claimed the social media platform would become even worse if Trump were allowed back on the platform and claimed he would leave Twitter if that happened, saying, "I don’t need to be there for that."

He made his comments during Wednesday’s episode of "Fast Money." The topic of discussion was Twitter’s future after news dropped that Musk would attempt to buy the platform again.

As Fox Business reported Tuesday, "According to a letter filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk will follow through on the $44 billion acquisition pending the receipt of the deal's debt financing and provided the Delaware Court of Chancery stays Twitter's lawsuit against him."

Nathan began with criticism of Musk’s offer, saying, "He’s massively overpaying, he’s double paying for it."

He added, "Usually, when you wanna buy an asset like this, take it private, you wanna retool it, you wanna lever it up, you wanna bring it out at a higher evaluation and that is the incentive for the new management to come in. That’s out the door. That’s blown up. So, to me, I think the service probably gets worse before it gets better."

Nathan then started with his condescension for Trump and his followers: "I don’t know how they monetize it better if they’re going to be losing users, which I suspect they will, especially if they’re going to bring MAGA Town back to the thing."

Show host Melissa Lee asked, "So let’s say they reinstated Donald Trump onto Twitter, would you leave the service?"

Nathan was not hesitant with his response. He said, "Yeah probably. I mean I don’t need to be there for that." Referencing Trump’s own social media platform, he added, "I’m not on Truth Social for a reason, and no one other than QAnon, MAGA conspiracy …"

Lee interjected, "You don’t have to follow him. You don’t have to follow him at all. You don’t have to see anything about Donald Trump or from Donald Trump on Twitter. That is the beauty of Twitter."

Abandoning the anti-Trump talking point, Nathan responded, "We all use it much less. We don’t really engage with it. I don’t know how they monetize it. I don’t see a lot of ads. I don’t do micro commerce… I’m not doing that on there."

Lee wrapped up the segment, stating, "It’s just lost relevancy in general though, I think is what a lot of us are saying."

Other media people worried about the news that Musk would buy the platform. NBC News reporter Ben Collins took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn, "Yes, I do think this site can and will change pretty dramatically if Musk gets full control over it. No, there is no immediate replacement. If it gets done early enough, based on the people he's aligned with, yes, it could actually affect midterms." He also claimed, "Authoritarian governments will have a field day" due to Musk's removal of the platform's "guardrails."

