CNBC brutally mocked for botching images of Yang, Gabbard in 2020 graphic

CNBC is facing intense backlash for bizarre mistakes made in a graphic featuring the 2020 candidates.

On the business network's morning program "Squawk Box," a segment on Monday drew focus on recent fundraising efforts by the field of Democrats as well as President Trump, who has outmatched his potential 2020 rivals with a whopping $46 million raised in October-December 2019.

However, tech businessman Andrew Yang, who raised $16.5 million, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019, didn't exactly receive accurate representation.

The image used for Yang was actually the wrong Yang, displaying Redpoint Ventures founding partner Geoff Yang. And, the lawmaker labeled "Gabbard" in the graphic was actually a former 2020 candidate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

CNBC CRITICIZED FOR REFERRING TO SOLEIMANI KILLING AS AMERICA KILLING 'THE WORLD'S NO. 1 BAD GUY'

CNBC's blunder went viral, sparking condemnation and mockery on social media.

Yang and his campaign made light of the error; the candidate responded with a laughing emoji.

"This is the best one yet," Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann reacted, subtly referring to the numerous errors made by sister network MSNBC and other outlets.

YANG CAMPAIGN RIPS MSNBC'S APOLOGY AFTER NETWORK SNUBBED HIM FROM POLLING GRAPHIC 'FOR THE 15TH TIME'

Even the other Yang spoke out about the error and stressed that he wasn't seeking the highest office in the land.

"Ummm. This is @geoff_yang and I am NOT running for President," Geoff Yang tweeted, which prompted candidate Yang to thank him in response.

Yang has had some rough treatment by the media, particularly by MSNBC, who repeatedly had omitted the candidate from on-air graphics. That prompted the candidate to boycott the liberal network temporarily.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard did not weigh in on the dustup but acknowledged the error with a retweet of the botched graphic.

CNBC later issued an apology to both candidates and reaired the graphic featuring the correct photos.