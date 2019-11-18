Yang campaign rips MSNBC's apology after network snubbed him from polling graphic 'for the 15th time'

Andrew Yang's presidential campaign offered an icy response to MSNBC after the network apologized for snubbing the candidate from a polling graphic over the weekend.

Yang's White House bid has exceeded many expectations on the campaign trail. In the latest Iowa poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register, the entrepreneur reached 3 percent support, tying him with Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and billionaire donor Tom Steyer.

However, in an on-air graphic of that poll, Yang was missing from the roster -- even though it included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who polled at 2 percent, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., at 1 percent.

"Why does @MSNBC keep leaving out @AndrewYang on their graphics (actually at 3% here)?" political commentator Ian Bremmer asked. "This has happened on a number of occasions, I haven’t seen with any other candidate. It’s not just a slip-up. Unacceptable."

The graphic sparked a major outcry from Yang's supporters and #YangMediaBlackout was trending on Twitter.

MSNBC offered an apology to Yang on Sunday, claiming it "inadvertently" left him off the graphic and shared a graphic that included him as well as the several candidates who had polled at zero percent.

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SUES POLITICO, TARGETS SCHIFF'S ROLE IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

The Yang campaign didn't seem to welcome the apology.

"Thank you @MSNBC, for making this apology for the 15th time. The #YangGang is very excited for #16," Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann reacted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Bremmer referenced, this wasn't the first time MSNBC snubbed Yang from an on-air graphic. In fact, writer and vocal Yang supporter Scott Santens previously documented every instance in which MSNBC or CNN left the tech entrepreneur off a graphic. Between MSNBC, NBC News and NBC digital platforms, Santens' thread included 15 other instances depicting Yang's absence dating back to June. CNN had at least five instances as well.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.