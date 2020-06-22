Owner of Ohio store ransacked by rioters says she's receiving threats for cooperating with police

An Ohio business owner told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that she is receiving threats for cooperating with law enforcement officials investigating the looting of her cupcake store last month.

Kelly Kandah, the owner of Colossal Cupcakes in Cleveland, which was destroyed by looters, said some of those threats include people telling her that when her store is rebuilt, “it’s going to get hit again.”

She said she also received complaints that her cooperation with investigators is “unfair,” that she shouldn’t be cooperating with the FBI and that what she is doing is “against the cause, which I'm actually absolutely for the cause, but it's upsetting people that I would involve the police over something such as property.”

Kandah said her store was ransacked while she and four employees were hiding inside a locked bathroom of the store on May 30 during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. She said police saved her life that day.

Kandah told “Fox & Friends First” earlier this month that she has owned the cupcake shop for nearly 10 years.

“My family built it up, [I] listened to it get absolutely destroyed,” Kandah told “Fox & Friends First” on June 2. “That whole time we were locked in there … I just listened to everything getting shattered and crushed.”

On Monday, Kandah told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that the week after her store was destroyed, “I was showing some of the damage and I was leaving, a friend and myself, and someone walking by approached us and said, ‘When the store rebuilds, when you rebuild this, I'm going to come back and destroy it again and you.’ He kept walking and was gone.”

When Earhardt asked Kandah if she is now scared to reopen, she responded: “Yes.”

Earhardt then asked, “What do you say to the critics that say because you called the police, because you are thanking them now for saving your life that you are racist and you don't support black lives?”

“It's just really sad,” Kandah said in response. “Unfortunately my store is not open right now and I'm so involved with the community and I'm so involved with our inner-city schools and I'm so for the cause that I do a lot of community service. Right now, I can't. I don't have anything being brought in to be able to donate as much as I usually do.”

Earhardt pointed out that Kandah has donated KitchenAid mixers in the past to younger people who want to get into the culinary field.